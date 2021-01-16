Skoda Auto India on Friday officially announced the prices for the 2021 Skoda Superb line up in India. The sedan gets a host of feature upgrades and some cosmetic enhancements, for a price tag of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the SportLine variant. However, the Laurin & Klement variant is priced at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2021 Skoda Superb sedan gets no mechanical changes whatsoever, it continues to draw power from the same BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The Skoda Superb 2021 sedan continues to get the same signature butterfly grille with chrome surrounding, adaptive LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, alloy wheels and LED tail lamps connected via chrome bar.

On the inside, the 2021 Skoda Superb comes equipped with a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system, new 8-inch touchscreen display with proximity sensor, and more. It also gets an updated user interface that includes the new-generation Amundsen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation supporting wireless charging and connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2021 Superb is also equipped with a 360-degree camera with park assist on the L&K trim.

The Superb Laurin & Klement variant features a piano black colour scheme offering stone beige or coffee brown finished perforated leather upholstery. The L&K also uses more chrome and a two-spoke steering wheel design with the Laurin & Klement inscription.

Mechanically, the new 2021 Skoda Superb comes with the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine is tuned to generate 187 bhp, and it comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic. The new Skoda Superb competes against the likes of the Toyota Camry Hybrid in the segment.

