Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e have received over 30,000 bookings on the first day, hinting at the market's shift towards electric vehicles. The top variants of these EVs have been leading the requests, accounting for 73% of the total bookings. The Mahindra's BE6 and XEV 9e SUV EVs got 30,179 bookings in a single day. The customer requests led to a total booking value reach of INR 8,472 crore for the ex-showroom prices. Mahindra BE6 received 44% of the bookings at 13,279 units, while Mahindra XEV 9e bookings accounted for 56% of the total requests at 16,900. Mahindra's BE6 price starts at INR 18.90 lakh and XEV 9a at INR 21.90 lakh, both ex-showroom prices. Hyundai Exports From India: HMIL Ships 37 Lakh Vehicles Across Globe Since 1999, Testimony To Trust in Indian Engineering, Craftmanship, Says MD Unsoo Kim.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e have received over 30k bookings in a day! XEV 9e is 56% of total bookings while the top end variants account for 73% of the total bookings.#Mahindra pic.twitter.com/8kBNROoDxW — Auto News India (ANI) (@TheANI_Official) February 15, 2025

Mahindra BE6, XEV9 Received 30,000 Bookings on First Day

Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs create a new record in EV category by clocking 30,179 Bookings on Day 1 with booking value of ₹8,472 Crore (at ex-showroom price). There are only two more words needed: THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/X2Ftj9CMED — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2025

