New Delhi, January 13 : The Auto Expo is the largest automotive show in Asia and it holds immense global importance. Hence, auto makers from around the world use this platform to showcase their beautiful and innovative machines on wheels.

The current 16th edition of the Auto Expo focuses on the theme of sustainability to highlight the importance of cleaner and greener future mobility system, and hence its prime attractions come from a whole host of new electric vehicles (EVs) and other alternate fuel vehicles. Here, we list the nine most fascinating EVs that are a must watch during the Auto Expo 2023, as it is open to public viewing from today. Auto Expo 2023: Concise Look at Day 1’s Most Important Unveils and Launches.

9 Most Fascinating Electric Vehicles Unveiled & showcased during Auto Expo 2023:

The Following are some of the most interesting and spectacular electric cars and concepts that were unveiled or showcased at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, read on to know them.

1. Tata Sierra EV

Indian auto giant Tata Motors unveiled the Tata Sierra EV SUV concept in its close to production ready avatar. It flaunts a very sophisticated and clean look with thin LED light bars, a bulky bumper and a part all-glass roof towards the rear section. It exudes suave contemporary brilliance with a very up-class luxurious visual appeal without being overwhelming.

2. Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya electric luxury MPV concept is all about futuristic styling with a core focus on sustainability. The showcased concept is claimed to used recycled and sustainable materials to a great extent. It looks fascinating with a true blend of futuristic EV and luxury vehicle styling.

3. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors wowed with the unveiling of one after the other super stylish cars. The unveiling of the Tata Harrier EV concept really stirred the SUV lovers alongside the Sierra EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The Harrier EV looks similar to its ICE counterpart, but looks more dashing and contemporary with a comprehensive design update including blocked front grille, new LEDs, rear light bar and new bumpers. Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki FRONX to Ultraviolette F99, All Important Cars and Bikes Unveiled on Day 2.

4. Maruti Suzuki eVX

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki took its wraps off its very first EV concept named officially as the eVX. The Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV concept adopts a clean minimalistic yet futuristic styling. Its production version would come with a 60kWh battery pack and is claimed to be empowered with ‘safe battery technology’ and offer up to 550km range. The first Maruti e-SUV based on this concept is expected to launch in 2025.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai showcased its charming IONIQ 6 EV at the Auto Expo 2023. While the Ioniq 6 might not come to India, it is Hyundai’s show stopper at its pavilion. In the international markets it provides a top speed of 185kmph and can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

6. Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai finally launched the much anticipated IONIQ 5 EV in India at the expo, priced at Rs. 44.95 lakh. This electric SUV comes with a clean contemporary styling and gets sole 72.6kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 631km. It offers 217PS of power and 350Nm of torque and have a 0-100kmph sprinting ability in only 7.6 seconds.

7. Kia EV9

Kia showcased its EV9 all-electric concept SUV at the ongoing Auto Expo. The EV9 will be Kia’s new upcoming flagship electric SUV. It is underpinned by the E-GMP architecture with a claimed 483km range. The EV9 gets a futuristic boxy design and will be loaded with futuristic EV tech and luxurious features including a massive 27-inch single-panel display.

8. BYD Seal EV

Chinese all-electric vehicle maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) showcased its all-new Seal flagship electric sedan. BYD also confirmed that the Seal will launch in Indian by the Indian festive season in 2023. The BYD Seal offers combined power of 523bhp and offers a 0 to 100kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds. It can offer a range of up to 700km for its larger battery pack option. Auto Expo 2023: Next-Gen MG Hector Price Announced Officially; Know Features and Other Details Here.

9. MG4 EV

MG Motor India showcased its MG4 premium electric hatchback model on the first day of the ongoing mega auto show. The MG4 EV comes with two battery pack options and range of up to 452km. The MG4 EV flaunts a sporty design language with sharp character lines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).