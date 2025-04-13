New Delhi, April 13: Tata Curvv Dark Edition and Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition has been launched in India. Tata Motors has given the Curvv a sportier and more bold look with this Dark Edition. However, Tata Curvv Dark Edition will only be available in certain variants. The Dark Editions comes with appealing design with premium elements.

The Curvv Dark Edition is based on the top specification Accomplished trim. It is offered in the Accomplished S and Accomplished + A trims. It features distinctive "DARK" badging on the fenders and comes with an all-black interior upholstery. The Dark Edition is equipped with Hyperion GDi and Kryojet Diesel engines. The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition comes in the Empowered +A variant option.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition, Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Specifications and Features

The Dark Edition variants exterior features all-black paint finish with piano-black inserts. The interior of the SUV maintains the all-black theme, featuring black leatherette upholstery with Dark crests on the headrests, along with a black dashboard. The Dark Edition variants are equipped with conveniences such as dual-zone climate control and rear sunshades. The ICE Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition come with a 12.30-inch infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that provides essential information. The Curvv EV comes with R18 DARK Alloy wheels with Aero inserts.

The Curvv ICE Dark Edition offers a choice between two engine options, it include the 1.2-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre Kryojet turbo-diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 124 bhp and 225Nm of torque, while the diesel engine delivers 116 bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) gearbox. The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition is offered in the Empowered +A variant, which is powered by a 55kWh battery pack. It generates 167 bhp and 215Nm of torque.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition and Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Price in India

The Tata Curvv Dark edition for the Accomplished S (MT) petrol starts at INR 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and INR 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the DCA. The SUV with a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine is available at INR 16.69 lakh (MT) and INR 18.19 lakh (DCA) (ex-showroom). The Accomplished +A variant with the 1.2-litre Hyperion GDi (MT) is priced at INR 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the DCA is priced at INR 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at INR 16.90 Lakh With New Colours and OBD2-B Compliance; Check Specifications and Features of Suzuki's Superbike.

The Curvv Dark edition with a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel is priced at INR 18.02 lakh (MT) (ex-showroom) and INR 19.52 lakh (DCA) (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition price for the Empowered +A variant starts at INR 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

