New Delhi, December 29 : India’s leading auto major Maruti Suzuki is preparing big for the soon to arrive 2023. As per latest reports, the Indo-Japanese auto major is planning to price its much awaited SUV models - the Jimny 5-door and the Baleno Cross very competitively in order to beat market competition and allure the Indian car buyers further.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to draw large volumes with its new SUVs and dominate the ever growing and increasingly popular SUV market of the country. Let’s find out more details about these new upcoming Maruti SUV contenders. Auto Expo 2023: From Kia EV9 to MG Air EV, Six Amazing EVs That Are Expected To Charm at India's Biggest Auto Show.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno Cross - Details :

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is highly anticipated to launch its Jimny five-door SUV and the Baleno Cross crossover at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in January.

The Maruti Baleno Cross was showcased time and again as the YTB concept SUV at the previous Auto Expo editions.

The Jimny 5-door and the Baleno Cross will expand the company’s SUV portfolio, which currently has two SUV models - Grand Vitara mid-size SUV and the Brezza sub-compact SUV, both of which were launched and refreshed this year.

As per reports, the upcoming YTB concept-based Baleno Cross could also be monikered as - Flash or Blaze, and it will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Baleno Cross is speculated to come with AWD (all-wheel drive) system that will be borrowed from the Grand Vitara flagship SUV and its Toyota counterpart - Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

This has also risen to rumours that the YTB/ Baleno Cross will be the cheapest AWD SUV in India upon its launch.

The upcoming five-door Jimny SUV is also supposed to get the 4WD system, as it is supposed to be a hardcore off-road centric SUV.

The Baleno Cross or Flame/Blaze is a hatchover or soft-roader based on the Baleno platform, and its styling is heavily inspired by the Grand Vitara flagship SUV.

A 1.2 litre, 4-cylinder K12C petrol engine is expected to power the Baleno Cross with teaks to offer more power than the Baleno premium hatchback that offers 88 Bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. There might be a more powerful turbo-petrol mill as well.

Most interestingly, Maruti Suzuki is expected to price both the Jimny five-door and the Baleno Crossover at an affordable price range, reportedly under the Rs 10 lakh mark. Hyundai Verna New Generation To Be Unveiled in January, 2023, Find Design, Specs, Expected Launch Details Here.

As per the latest reports, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to produce a record 2.5 million units of passenger vehicles in the upcoming fiscal, of which 7,50,000 units will be SUVs. Hence, the company is making all the required preparations to reinforce its top position in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).