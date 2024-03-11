New Delhi, March 11: Bajaj Auto announced the introduction of its new CNG bikes in India to offer an alternate solution to fight the rising cost of fuel. A few days ago, the Indian automobile company announced that it would launch Bajaj CNG motorcycles in India next quarter ahead of the Financial Year 2025. Bajaj Auto will reportedly be the first company to offer CNG bikes in India with an engine that will easily switch from petrol to CNG fuel.

According to a report by Hindustan Times Auto, Bajaj Auto trademarked four names of its upcoming CNG motorcycles over the last few weeks. The report said that this would indicate that Bajaj Auto would be working on multiple products. The report highlighted that the company trademarked the following names of its Bajaj CNG bikes: Glider, Marathon, Trekker, and Freedom. Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Likely To Launch in India on March 12: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Bajaj Auto To Launch Its CNG Bikes in Next Quarter:

Bajaj Auto Ltd is poised to launch the world’s first compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered motorcycle in the next quarter, as shared by our Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj. This announcement precedes the previously anticipated 2025 launch.#BajajAuto #TheWorldsFavouriteIndian pic.twitter.com/MdZMwMYhVI — Bajaj Auto Ltd (@_bajaj_auto_ltd) March 11, 2024

It further mentioned that the company filed trademarks between January 29 and February 9, 2024. According to the report, it is not clear which of these models could have CNG capability. The report emphasised that the Glider and Freedom models could be introduced as Bajaj CNG motorcycles in India.

Regarding the upcoming Bajaj Marathon model, the report said it could be a three-wheeler commercial vehicle, and the Trekker could be an adventure bike. Further, the report highlighted that the upcoming Bajaj Auto CNG bikes will reduce operating and fuel costs by around 55% to 65% for its consumers. Bajaj Auto has seen success with its three-wheeler passenger vehicles in the market, and it can bring the same technology to the two-wheeler segment. Ather Rizta Key Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The report said CNG is a cleaner fuel than petrol, emitting 50% less carbon dioxide and 75% less carbon monoxide in the atmosphere. CNG also reportedly emits 90% less non-methane hydrocarbons than petrol. The report said CNG is cheaper and provides better mileage than petrol. Considering all these stated benefits, the Bajaj CNG motorcycles could be the ideal solution for many people commuting every day or simply going for a city ride.

