New Delhi, March 8: Ather Energy is gearing up for the upcoming launch of its new electric scooter, the Ather Rizta. The Ather Rizta is expected to be officially unveiled at the Ather Community Day 2024 on April 6. The Rizta is anticipated to be designed as a family-oriented electric scooter to offer specifications that might deliver updated features and comfort for its customers.

As per a report of English Jagran, the key details of the Ather Rizta have been revealed ahead of the debut date of the EV. The Ather Community Day event, which is expected to take place in Bengaluru, is where the Ather Rizta will likely to make its debut. This announcement is made by Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta, as per a report of Times Now. Reports also suggest that the Ather Rizta is expected to be priced between Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rizta EV is also anticipated to compete with other electric scooter brands like Ola, TVS, Honda and Bajaj. Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Likely To Launch in India on March 12: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Ather Rizta Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Ather Rizta will likely include a touchscreen infotainment system. The electric scooter might come with USB charging ports as a standard feature for riders to charge their devices while riding. The Rizta EV might introduce the latest over-the-air (OTA) update, the Ather Stack 6, which is expected to bring messaging capabilities to the dashboard of the electric vehicle. The Ather Rizta is rumoured to feature a horizontal LED headlight on the front. Bajaj CNG Bike To Launch in Next Quarter Ahead of FY25, To Be World’s First CNG Bike for Mileage-Conscious Customers: Report.

The Ather Rizta is expected to come with a spacious seat, which is said to be the longest in its segment, which might provide sufficient space for comfortable riding. The Rizta electric scooter is also anticipated to offer an increased storage capacity. The current Ather 450X model offers 22 litres of under-seat storage, the Rizta EV is expected to improve the storage capacity when compared to that of the 450X model storage space.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).