New Delhi, November 25 : BMW M has introduced the new 3.0 CSL to commemorate the performance division's Golden jubilee. The new BMW 3.0 CSL is the most exclusive model that the company performance wing BMW M has ever offered, and just 50 units of it will be produced. It offers a stunning, distinctive design along with a performance experience that’s bound to fascinate the purists.

The new BMW 3.0 CSL has been unveiled as a tribute to the original model back from the 1970s and is based on the M4 model and carries forward a unique design DNA of the original, albeit with some fresh individualistic styling elements to mark it apart from the BMW M4 CSL. Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022: Know Specifications, Features and Price of the High-Performance Luxury SUV Coming To India.

The 3.0 CSL flaunts a stylized kidney grille with a lower apron featuring two circular air intakes that pays homage to the 3.0 CSL 'Batmobile'. Its yellow DRLs links it to the modern motorsport, a small roof spoiler, squared-off shoulders, customized tail lights, a large fixed rear wing, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, and a distinctive 'Hofmeister Kink' at its rear pillar also like the original.

According to BMW new 3.0 CSL’s body panels are almost all made from carbon fibre. It has a fibreglass-reinforced plastic roof spoiler and titanium exhaust system. Toyota Innova HyCross Debuts in India; Bookings Open, Deliveries From January 2023; Check Specs And Other Details Here.

The new BMW 3.0 CSL’s cabin is based on the standard M4 along with a plethora of upgrades. There’s a white-topped shifter, carbon fibre bucket seats with Alcantara upholstery among others.

The new 3.0 CSL gets powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. It produces 552 BHP and 550 Nm, making it the most powerful road-going six-cylinder BMW to date. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an Active M rear differential.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).