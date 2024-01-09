Las Vegas, January 9: German automaker Volkswagen has announced to bring AI chatbot ChatGPT into its cars, integrated into its IDA voice assistant. The voice assistant, enabled by Cerence Chat Pro, is activated by saying "Hello IDA" or pressing the button on the steering wheel. IDA automatically prioritises whether a vehicle function should be executed, a destination searched or the temperature adjusted.

If the request cannot be answered by the Volkswagen system, it is forwarded anonymously to AI and the familiar Volkswagen voice responds. ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data and questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data protection, the automaker said here during the 'CES 2024'.

Volkswagen said it will be the first volume manufacturer to offer ChatGPT as a standard feature from the second quarter of 2024 in many production vehicles. The new chatbot is offered in conjunction with the latest generation of infotainment in the following models: ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf.

“Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool,” said Kai Grunitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for technical Development.

With ChatGPT, the IDA voice assistant can be used to control the infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge questions. In the future, AI will provide additional information in response to questions that go beyond this as part of its continuously expanding capabilities.

“With Cerence Chat Pro, VW is empowered with an automotive-grade ChatGPT integration that offers unmatched flexibility, customisation, and ease of deployment, while prioritising security and usability for drivers,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence.

