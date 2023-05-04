New Delhi, May 4 : The all-new Volkswagen ID7 has been unveiled at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show. The new ID7 has joined the German auto giant’s ID family as its latest member.

The new Volkswagen ID7 is a mid-size luxury all-electric sedan with a claimed electric range of 700km, unmistakable ID family styling and a range of premium features. Read on to know more.

Volkswagen ID7 – Exterior & Interior Design:

When it comes to looks, the ID7 features the signature design language of the Volkswagen ID EV family member. The headlamps, taillights and the roofline all follow the familiar style of the ID models. On the whole it's a very neat, sophisticated and no-nonsense electric vehicle look with cool lights and sleek features.

The ID7 gets a minimalistic cabin layout, but boasts of an array of premium features including a huge 15-inch floating touchscreen, sleek driver’s display, an augmented reality head-up display with connected car tech and driver-assist hardware, powered seats come with 14-way adjustment and massage functions, a 700-watt Harman Kardon audio system, adaptive climate control with voice commands, a large panoramic sunroof and much more.

Volkswagen ID7 – Powertrain & Launch Timeline:

The Volkswagen ID7 is underpinned by the same MEB architecture as all the other members of the members of the ID family, the company has introduced the new generation electric powertrain under the ID7’s hood.

This new-gen electric powertrain has the capability to offer 210kW (around 285bhp) of power max power and draws it juice from twin battery packs. A 82kWh battery is claimed to offer range of 615km and comes with 170kW DC charging support, while a 91kWh battery pack can support 200kW of fast charging and offer a claimed range of 700km.

The all-new Volkswagen ID7 is scheduled to officially launch later this year in the car markets of China and Europe, which will be followed by the North American market early in 2024. As the ID4 is planned for its Indian debut, the Volkswagen ID7 is also going to make its way to our shores at a later date.

