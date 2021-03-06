Covid hit many of us like a tonne of bricks. However, this wasn’t the case for young entrepreneur Ela Duys.

We spoke to Ela, founder and CEO of Ela Mazur Creative, all about how she started her successful journey in digital marketing.

At the age of 21, Duys was studying for a degree in public relations, marketing and fashion design. At the same time she had launched her own swimwear label and was plotting to launch her digital marketing company, Ela Mazur Creative. Definitely not your average 21 year old.

It was through her fashion label Duys managed to become one of the early adopters of Instagram and quickly gained a keen understanding on how to navigate the platform to grow a successful business. The demand for her services grew so quickly that she decided to hit pause on her swimwear label to focus solely on her new venture.

Duys says: “When I first started 2 years ago I didn’t have many followers and around 4-5 clients but I was very consistent and worked incredibly hard for my clients so that the word would spread organically and across multiple social media platforms, not only instagram. Work life balance soon goes out the window, when you’re working long hours and trying to build a business.”

Fast forward 2 years, Duys has managed to grow a 6 figure Instagram coaching business, Ela Mazur Creative, working with many leading brands, including The Bod, Krista Tier and Melissa Ambrossini.

“In the first year I learnt a lot and had a much clearer vision on where I wanted my business to go the following year. I knew I wanted to scale it, have a team, expand on some services and start to introduce products.

With these learnings, it really started to grow quickly at the beginning of 2020 and then Covid hit. I was afraid I would lose a lot of clients or my business, but the opposite happened.”

You only need to take a glance at her own page to see she runs a highly professional operation and is privy to all the latest tricks, tools and tips. Not to mention, quality images and aesthetically pleasing. This girl KNOWS what she is doing.

“And if the latest Facebook vs the government debacle hasn’t taught us anything, I definitely am not putting all of my eggs in one basket. I am also the host of The Influenced Podcast and the Ela Mazur Creative Youtube channel.”

It’s not luck that has made Ela a leader in digital marketing, it’s sheer determination, hard work and the commitment to deliver quality services and results to her clients.