The young talent is a growing rapper and songwriter in America and has been working relentlessly to make it huge in the same.

No matter how much ever we speak about different individuals coming from different parts of the world doing what they do great, it always feels that much more discussions must be held about them to learn more from their journeys, stories and hard work. This helps others to gain inspiration, instilling in them much more hope and positivity. To do this with the magic of music is in itself an art and only a few individuals in this world have been able to do that. In the present times, if one youngster who has been doing exceedingly well with his music and also creating a great impact on people with it is Lil 6at from the American music industry.

"A winning mentality", says the young rapper and songwriter on asking what has kept him going so far strong even in the competitive music industry. He always wished to make a great change in people's lives through his passion for music and that's what he has been doing ever since he understood what his heart sought. The rapper and songwriter hails from Savannah, GA and has been using his raw talent to inspire greatness. One more reason out of the many that have hooked people's hearts to Lil 6at's music is his raw monotone of wavy sound that has inspirational and relatable lyrics.

Lil 6at knew that people get attracted to music that touches the right chords of their heart and appeals to them somehow. Hence, he worked around his music, having an emotional appeal, so that it could reach more and more people and touch them in some way. He has always created music and wrote lyrics with a clear vision in mind to make all the listeners feel and see as they hear him sing in his captivating voice. The 'never quitting' mentality of Lil 6at can be attributed to his service to the Army before making it huge in the music industry.

He says that the Army changed his life completely and developed in him a winner attitude, which he used to make all his life decisions. Lil 6at is also of the view that rappers must create songs that exemplify positivity and change the world better. Today, Lil 6at is a growing hip hop artist whose rise began in 2017 with the SoundCloud wave dropping his song 'Yawh' and doing multiple features with an artist name Lil Boom, an already rising personality on social media.

Advising other aspiring musicians, rappers and songwriters, Lil 6at says that to attain success, people must keep going and never stop putting in the efforts because things will eventually come to them.