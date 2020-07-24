VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA - Affordable credit repair solutions help clients reduce financial burdens. Having good credit can help a person save money on some of life’s biggest and perhaps most monumental expenses, including a mortgage or auto loan. Studies have shown that up to 53% of Americans have been denied a loan due to poor credit.

The team at DMI Financial Solutions is helping people improve their credit scores through a proven process that can be beneficial for clients. Through this process, clients simply enroll with DMI Financial Solutions to get started. Then, their credit reports are pulled and a strategy for improving their credit scores is created. Through this strategy, each of the credit bureaus is contacted directly by DMI Financial Solutions and erroneous items are challenged. This process can take up to six months average, but the results can help clients reduce their financial burdens with a higher credit score.

In a study carried out by the Federal Trade Commission, it was found that one in five people have an error on at least one of their credit reports. These errors can cause a false reduction in a person’s credit score, and this can ultimately ruin a person’s efforts to secure a new loan or even a credit card. In cases where a person has an error on their credit report but can secure a loan or credit card, they are often met with burdensome interest rates. “Our mission is to help our clients attain freedom from their financial obstacles and provide the best affordable credit solutions possible to get them back on the road to financial freedom,” said the team at DMI Financial Solutions.

By removing inaccurate, incomplete, and unverifiable information from their credit reports, DMI Financial Solutions is helping clients improve their credit scores, secure better interest rates, and make life happen on their own terms. With a better credit score on their side, DMI Financial Solutions’ clients are able to get better loan terms without a cosigner. “Life is better with good credit,” said the team at DMI Financial Solutions. Over the past three years, DMI Financial Solutions has helped hundreds of clients achieve their financial goals with their signature credit repair solutions, helping people gain confidence in their credit scores and the power to make purchases on their terms.

Currently, DMI Financial Solutions is accepting new clients. More information can be found at https://dmifinancialsolutions.com. About DMI Financial Solutions Damiaya Bryant, the owner of DMI Financial Solutions, is a Certified Credit Consultant who founded her company in December 2017. While working full time as a medical assistant at KaiserPermanente, Damiaya started her credit repair business as a side job. After 3 months of business, Damiaya was able to reduce her hours to part time at Kaiser as business quickly grew. 1 year later she resigned from Kaiser Hospital opening a Financial Office in Vacaville, California helping many clients relieve the burden of financial struggles by repairing and rebuild their credit.

