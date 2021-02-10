A fitness coach understands our bodies and helps us stay fit and healthy. Although today's generation is quite serious about maintaining a fit lifestyle, the year 2020 has taught us all the importance of staying fit, eating healthy and looking after our physical health. One such fitness coach who has been helping people is Jackilyn Rock.

Jackilyn Rock has been spreading awareness about fitness, good eating habits and a healthy lifestyle to people for the past 10 years. She has helped hundreds of people see positive changes in their minds and bodies. She believes that we are all responsible for our own health and must take a proactive approach towards it rather than reacting when health declines. Rock works primarily as a personal fitness trainer and nutrition coach for people around the US. She is also the Head Strength & Conditioning coach for a Junior Hockey team working with athletes from around the globe.

Rock is passionate about health & fitness and hopes that more and more people understand how necessary it is to stay fit. She wants more people to understand that their body is sacred and needs immense care just like their skin or hair. Jackilyn says that if every person spends at least 15 minutes a day working on their body or doing some exercises, it will prove beneficial. Through her programs, she helps clients to understand this and keeps them motivated to lead a healthy lifestyle.