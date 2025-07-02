New Delhi, June 2: The Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 59,490 (ex-showroom) for Go Variant with BaaS. The Hero VX2 Plus variant starts at INR 64,990 with BaaS. Vida VX2 is the most affordable e-scooter launched by Hero MotoCorp in its Vida series. However, the Indian two-wheeler company only offers the Hero Vida VX2 e-scooter at the INR 59k price, i.e., without including the battery. Interested customers can opt for a battery subscription module.

As a part of Hero MotorCorp's BaaS (battery-as-a-service), customers must subscribe to battery usage plans, separate from the Vida VX2 scooter. However, the customers can choose if they want full ownership, in which the battery will be part of the initial purchase. Thus, they can skip the BaaS subscription. Hero has launched its new model in two variants - Go and Plus. TVS Apache RTR 160 New Variant With OBD2B Compliance Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

VIDA's battery-as-a-service (BaaS) offers a 'pay-per-km' subscription option. This means customers do not have to pay high costs when purchasing an EV and can purchase the Hero Vida VX2 at an affordable price. Customers enjoy customised plans, smooth ownership, free battery replacement if performance falls below 70%, and full access to VIDA's fast-charging network during the subscription. Without BaaS, Go and Plus variants are available at INR 99,490 and INR 1,09,990, respectively.

Hero Vida VX2 Specifications and Features

Hero Vida VX2 Go is introduced with a 2.2kWh battery that offers a maximum range of 92 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Hero Vida VX2 Plus variant is launched with a 3.4kWh battery that claims to offer a range up to 142 km on a single charge. Hero MotoCorp offers an AC fast-charging option that takes just 60 minutes to charge the battery from 0% to 80%.

The Vida VX2 Go variant comes with a 580W adaptor that powers up the battery to 100% within 3 hours and 53 minutes. The Vida VX2 Plus variant takes 5 hours and 39 minutes to get fully charged. Due to fast-charging support, both achieve 0-80% in one hour and 100% in two hours.

Hero Vida VX2 Go, with a single removable battery, has a top speed of 70 kmph and a 4.3-inch LCD. It accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph within 4.2 seconds. The Go variant offers two ride modes: Eco and Ride. It has drum brakes on the front and rear and comes with a five-year battery warranty. Yamaha FZ New Model Likely To Launch Soon in India, Design Patent Filed; Here’s What To Expect From Upcoming Yamaha Steet Bike.

The Hero Vida VX2 Plus variant comes with two removable batteries, a 4.3-inch TFT display, three ride modes—Eco, Ride, and Sport—and disc+drum brakes. It also has the same five-year battery warranty. The Vida VX2 features full LED lighting, GPS tracking, remote immobilization, a 4.3-inch TFT display, 33.2-litre under-seat storage, pillion backrest, 12-inch alloy wheels, and front disc brakes.

