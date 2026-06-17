Hero Xpulse 421 Test Mules Spied Testing in Ladakh Ahead of India Launch; Check Expected Engine Specifications, Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp has moved a step closer to the market debut of its highly anticipated adventure motorcycle, the Xpulse 421, following recent sightings of production-ready test mules in Ladakh. Originally revealed as a design concept at EICMA 2024, the motorcycle is being prepared for a formal launch in India, marking a significant entry for the brand into the high-capacity adventure segment.

The upcoming model showcases a substantial evolution in design compared to the current Xpulse 210, adopting a more aggressive stance with wider bodywork and enhanced ergonomics. Alongside its physical redesign, the motorcycle introduces a suite of modern upgrade features and advanced electronic rider aids, signalling a comprehensive effort by Hero to provide a competitive, adventure-ready machine for both on-road and off-road applications. Hero Xpulse 421 Spotted Testing in Ladakh: New Spy Shots Reveal Adventure Bike Features (See Pics).

Hero Xpulse 421 Specifications and Features

The Hero Xpulse 421 is built upon a new steel tubular trellis frame, supported by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock setup. It features a wire-spoke wheel configuration, likely pairing a 21-inch front wheel with a 17-inch or 18-inch rear, fitted with dual-purpose block-pattern tyres. Power is provided by a new 421cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is expected to produce approximately 40bhp and be paired with a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle is equipped with a large square TFT display for navigation and ride data, alongside advanced switchgear that includes cruise control and selectable ride modes. Additional adventure-oriented features include a large bash plate, handguards, a rear luggage rack, and a high-mounted, upward-curved exhaust system designed for increased ground clearance.

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Hero Xpulse 421 Price in India

Hero MotoCorp has not yet announced the official pricing for the Xpulse 421. As the company has not provided a confirmed launch date, information regarding the ex-showroom cost remains speculative at this stage. Industry analysts expect the motorcycle to be positioned as a premium offering within Hero’s expanding lineup, with further details regarding its domestic market price and availability to be revealed closer to the official launch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).