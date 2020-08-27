Honda 2 Wheelers India officially launched a new motorcycle in the Indian market on Thursday. Dubbed as the Hornet 2.0, the motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Notably, the motorcycle is a premium offering from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer that will take on rivals such as Hero Xtreme 200R, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The bike comes in four colours – Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. Honda CB Hornet 200R Bike Teased Online; To Be Launched In India on August 27.

Unlike its rivals, the newly launched Honda Hornet 2.0 motorcycle gets slight premium features and specs. The naked roadster features LED lighting, LCD instrument cluster, muscular 12-litre fuel tank, alloy wheels, step-up saddle and a short exhaust muffler, a rectangular-shaped, blue backlit LCD display, a hazard light switch and etc.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Motorcycle (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers India)

Dimension-wise, the motorcycle measures 2047mm in length, 783mm in width and 1064mm in height. The wheelbase and ground clearance of the motorcycle stands at 1355mm and 167mm. The seat length is 590mm. The kerb weight of the newly launched motorcycle is 142 kg. It comes with a fuel tank capacity of 12-litres.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Motorcycle (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers India)

For suspension, the bike uses upside-down forks upfront while there's a preload-adjustable mono-shock setup at the back. The braking duties are taken care of by petal-type disc brakes on both wheels, which is further assisted by single-channel ABS. The 2020 Honda Hornet 2.0 motorcycle comes powered by a 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor. The engine is capable of producing 17 bhp and16.1Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company is offering a three-year warranty as standard. Apart from this, there's also an additional three-year extended warranty that customers can purchase separately.

