New Delhi, February 27: Bajaj Auto has launched its latest motorcycles, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is expected to come with new specifications and styling features for bike enthusiasts across the country.

As per a report of Times of India, Bajaj Auto has launched its most anticipated bikes, the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200, in India. With the launch of these two bikes, Bajaj Auto might attract a new generation of riders looking for bikes that come with style and performance. The bikes have been priced at Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, as per a report of English Jagran. TVS HLX 150F Launched in International Market; Know Specifications and Features of New Motorcycle From TVS Motors.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160cc engine that is expected to deliver a power of 17bhp and 14.5Nm of torque. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is equipped with a 199cc engine, that might generate a power of 24.5bhp and 18.7Nm of torque. The 2024 edition of the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 feature a new LED headlight design with DRLs shaped looking like "lightning bolt". The NS200 also boasts full LED lighting that includes LED indicators. Yamaha RX100 New Edition Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The 2024 NS160 and NS200 come with a new LCD dashboard, which is expected to have Bluetooth connectivity. The new dashboard might allow riders to connect and pair their smartphones with the bike through Bajaj's Ride Connect app. Riders, with the help of the Bajaj Ride Connect App, might have the ability to either accept or reject incoming calls and also receive notification alerts. The digital display of the bikes is also anticipated to provide important information such as gear position indicator, average mileage, real-time fuel efficiency and distance to empty.

