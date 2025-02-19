New Delhi, February 19: HMSI (Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India) has launched its new model in India, the Honda Hornet 2.0, with an OBD2B-compliant engine. The 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 is introduced at INR 1.57 lakh ex-showroom price in India. The bike will be available to purchase at all Honda BigWing and Honda Red Wing dealerships in India. The Hornet 2.0 comes with various tech upgrades, comfortable seating, and an aggressive look.

Honda has included various safety features that offer customers a comfortable and secure riding experience. The bike comes with front ABS, a 140mm wide rear tyre, a hazard switch, dual petal disc brakes, an engine stop switch, and an aggressive tank design. The Hornet 2.0 is available in four colours: Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Gray Metallic. Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched in India With Sporty Design at INR 3.95 Lakh; Check Delivery Details, Specifications and Features Here.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 has an 184.40cc engine that produces a maximum 16.76 bhp power at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm peak torque at 6000 rpm. The four-stroke SI engine has a PGM-FI fuel system and is mated to a 5-speed transmission with a multi-plate wet clutch. Honda Hornet 2.0 includes a self-start mechanism and a diamond-type frame for enhanced stability and durability.

Honda Hornet 2.0 is launched with advanced technology. It offers a 4.2-inch fully digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and five-level illumination control. It has multiple indicators that help make a smoother riding experience. Honda has included golden upside-down USD front fork suspension, mono-shock rear suspension, and assist slipper clutch.

The 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 has a sporty and aggressive design while maintaining its macular appeal. It gets LED headlamps, taillamps, and winkers. Honda 2 Wheeler India said the new motorcycle would offer Superior Aerodynamics and a 'Stress-Free Riding Posture'. Further, the company announced a 3+7-year warranty package with the bike. Triumph Speed T4 Launched in 4 Attractive Colours With Same Retro-Style Design; Check Specifications, Features and Price of New Updated Model.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 has a 2034 mm length, 783 mm width, and 1064 mm height. It has a wheelbase of 1355 mm, ground clearance of 167 mm, and a seat length of 590 mm for comfort. The bike comes with a kerb weight of 142 kg and a 12-litre fuel tank.

