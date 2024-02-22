New Delhi, February 22: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 was launched in India in January 2024, and the delivery was scheduled to start in March. The Indian motorcycle company has launched its Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in Europe. The bike was launched in India at a price ranging from Rs 3.59 lakh to Rs 3.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Shotgun 650 motorcycle has been introduced in Europe with the exact specifications and design.

According to the report by Hindustan Times Auto, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is launched in the UK at £6,699 (about Rs 7.03 lakh) and in other countries like France, Spain, Germany and Italy at a starting price of €7,300 (about Rs 6.56 lakh). With the introduction of Shotgun 650, the Indian motorcycle brand Royal Enfield has expanded its reach to global customers. 2024 Kawasaki Z900, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications, Features and Colours of Two New Kawasaki Bikes.

The report further highlighted that the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is the fourth model in the 650 platform after models like Super Meteor, Continental GT and Interceptor. The report said the RE Shotgun 650 Europe variant is identical to the one launched in India. It reportedly packs the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces 46.4bhp maximum power and 52.3Nm torque. It has the same colour and other specifications just like the Indian model.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox offering similar performance. However, the report highlighted that the model is the same, aside from the regular requirements. As per the report, the RE Shotgun 650 comes with USD on the front and twin shocks on the rear. The bike offers dual-channel ABS and disc brakes. Yamaha RX100 New Edition Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The report said that the Royal Enfield Shotgun is available in dual-tone colour options in Europe, which makes a major difference in the price. According to the other reports, the model will likely compete with other popular motorcycles such as the Honda Rebel 500, Kawasaki Eliminator 400 and Vulcan S. The bike offers the same stunning design as Bobber and excellent performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).