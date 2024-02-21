New Delhi, February 21: Kawasaki India introduced its new 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS model in India a few days ago. Now, the Japanese motorcycle company has launched its two new models - Kawasaki Z900 and Kawasaki Ninja 500 in India. The new 2024 Kawasaki Z900 comes with a muscular design and a small headlight on the front. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes with a sporty, muscular design.

Kawasaki India has launched its Ninja 500 in Metallic Spark Black colour and the Kawasaki Z900 in Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matt Dark Grey and Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey colour options. The bikes offer the latest specifications, such as Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone connectivity and attractive styling.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched in India at 5.24 Lakh (Ex-Showroom):

Experience the rush like never before with the unstoppable-Ninja 500!!. Unleash your inner Ninja with its aggressive styling and set the tone with a 451cc twin-cylinder engine. Lead the pack and MAKE YOUR STATEMENT!!! Now at an exclusive introductory price-5,24,000/-(ex-showroom) pic.twitter.com/Q8WdnGnwWA — IndiaKawasaki (@india_kawasaki) February 21, 2024

2024 Kawasaki Z900 Specifications, Features, Design and Price

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 model comes with a liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four 948cc DOHC engine with 16 valves. The engine can produce 92.2kW or 120PS maximum power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm torque at 7,700rpm. The Z900 engine is further mated with a six-speed gearbox. The bike has 1,455mm wheelbase, 145mm ground clearance, 820mm seat height and 212kg curb mass.

Further, the Kawasaki Z900 2024 model comes with dual semi-floating 300mm petal disc brakes, dual opposed 4-piston calliper on the front, and a single 250mm petal disc brake and single-piston calliper on the rear. The bike offers features like smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, TFT colour instrumentation, integrated riding modes such as Rain, Sport, Road, Z Sugomi Styling, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTC) and power mode and a 17-litre fuel tank capacity. The Kawasaki Z900 Price in India is Rs 9,29,000 (ex-showroom).

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specifications, Features, Design and Price

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja was launched in India with a liquid-cooled 4-stroke parallel-twin 451cm3 DOHC engine with eight valves. With this engine, the Ninja 500 can generate up to 33.4kW or 45PS maximum power at 9,000rpm and 42.6Nm peak torque at 6,000rpm. Additionally, the bike offers a six-speed transmission, 1,375mm wheelbase, 145mm ground clearance and 785mm seat height. The motorcycle comes with a 171kg curb mass and 14-litre fuel tank capacity.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 has features like a Trellis high-tensile frame, assist & slipper clutch, light and predictable handling, smartphone connectivity, and newly designed headlights. The bike further comes with a 310mm disc brake and balanced actuation dual-piston calliper on the front. It offers a 220mm disc brake and dual-piston calliper on the rear. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 price in India is Rs 5,24,000 (ex-showroom).

