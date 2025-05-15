New Delhi, May 15: Royal Enfield will be soon launching their first electric motorcycle, Flying Flea C6. Last year, Royal Enfield announced plans to launch electric bikes under a new sub-brand called Flying Flea. At EICMA 2024, the bike maker unveiled the Flying Flea C6, which will be the first electric motorcycle under the new Flying Flea brand.

As per reports, Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 has been seen testing on Indian roads for the first time. The test model was reportedly spotted with a pillion seat. The electric bike will feature a slim and low-profile design. Royal Enfield, the motorcycle division of Eicher Motors, is reportedly planning to launch its first electric bike, the retro-styled Flying Flea C6, likely between January and March 2026 in India.

Following this, the company is expected to introduce another model, the Flying Flea S6. Eicher Motors Managing Director B. Govindarajan reportedly said, “FF-C6 and S6 are the two models. Both are different product. We are currently in the testing phase. We are looking to launch in Q4 of FY26.”

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Specifications and Features (Expected)

While Royal Enfield has not disclosed the specifications of the Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle, several expected features have surfaced online. The bike is likely to come with advanced technology like smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. It may include multiple riding modes, which are said to be Reverse, City, and Performance modes.

It is expected to feature modern LED lighting all around, including the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators. The motorcycle is also said to come with a circular TFT touchscreen display for essential ride information and connectivity features. The electric bike is likely to have a girder-style front fork, along with 10-spoke alloy wheels at both ends. The powertrain will reportedly consist of a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor, paired with a belt-driven final drive system.

