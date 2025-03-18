New Delhi, March 18: Jeep Compass Sandstorm edition is launched in India at a starting price of INR 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Jeep Compass Sandstorm is a limited edition car with several notable exterior and interior changes. The new compact crossover SUV from the Jeep automobile company has been introduced in following variants: Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O).

The Jeep Compass Sandstorm edition will be available for a limited period. Visually, the car is slightly different from the other models under the brand. Regarding the launch, Jeep India's Brand Director Kumar Priyesh said that the Sandstorm Edition of Jeep Compass showed the company's commitment to exciting enthusiasts with an exclusive offering. Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched in India Refined Interior, Enhanced Comfort: Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Specifications and Features

When it comes to design, the new Jeep Compass limited edition car has Sandstrom-themed decals on the sides and hood. It also gets a 'Sandstorm' badge on the front, giving it a unique look. Inside, the car has premium seat covers that provide more comfort. The Sandstorm edition offers ambient lighting, carpet, and cargo mats. The automobile company has added dash cams on the front and rear for safety.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm edition includes a 10.1-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch instrumental cluster with analogue dials. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, has a wireless mobile charger, and has a six-speaker sound system. The Compass Sandstorm also includes dual-zone automatic climate control and second-row AC vents.

In terms of safety, the limited edition Jeep Compass gets ESC, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts. It includes dual airbags, unlike other models with six airbags. The powertrain in the car is the same. Jeep Compass Sandstorm edition generates 168 bhp maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque via a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine, which is mated with a six-speed manual and nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Elon Musk’s Tesla Starts Certification Process for Model Y and Model 3 Cars Planned for Sale in India.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom)

The Sports variant is launched at INR 19.49 lakh whereas the Longitude variant is available at INR 22.83 lakh. The Compass Sandstorm Longitude (O) is available at INR 25.33 lakh, and Longitude (O) AT is at INR 27.33 lakh.

