New Delhi, January 21: Jeep India has officially launched the 2026 Meridian, introducing a significant update aimed at enhancing interior flexibility and passenger comfort. The latest iteration of the premium seven-seater SUV now features sliding second-row seats on select variants, addressing long-standing feedback regarding third-row legroom and practicality. This update is designed to improve the vehicle's utility for families and long-distance travel, allowing for a more customisable cabin layout.

The 2026 Meridian maintains its established presence in the premium SUV segment, combining Jeep’s signature off-road capability with a sophisticated cabin experience. By introducing longitudinal movement for the middle row, the manufacturer has focused on optimising the balance between passenger space and luggage capacity. The updated model is now available for booking across all authorised dealerships in the country, strengthening Jeep's competitive position in the high-end SUV market. Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launched in India: Price, Features, Design and Booking Details.

2026 Jeep Meridian Specifications and Features

The 2026 Jeep Meridian specifications and features are highlighted by the new sliding second-row seats, available on the Limited and Overland variants, which offer 140 mm of longitudinal movement. This row now provides a 23-degree torso angle with an additional 12-degree recline for improved ergonomics. To facilitate easier access to the third row, the seats can slide forward by up to 310 mm (40% section) and 290 mm (60% section), complemented by a 33-degree forward tilt.

Mechanically, the SUV continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, delivering 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque. It features the Select-Terrain 4x4 system on specific trims and carries an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency rating of up to 16.25 kmpl. The interior remains premium with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and 12-way powered ventilated front seats. Safety is managed by over 70 active and passive features, including an ADAS suite calibrated for Indian road conditions. 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled in India: Price, Features, Design and Booking Details.

2026 Jeep Meridian Price in India

The 2026 Jeep Meridian price in India for the variants equipped with sliding second-row seats starts at INR 30,01,000. For the broader range, the Meridian line-up begins at a starting price of INR 23,33,000 (ex-showroom). This pricing strategy positions the updated SUV as a direct competitor to other premium seven-seater models, offering a blend of American SUV heritage and enhanced local practicality.

