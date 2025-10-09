New Delhi, October 9: Jeep Compass Track Edition is launched in India, building on the premium Compass Model S. The new edition comes with distinctive exterior styling and upgraded cabin features. The Compass Track Edition features enhanced interiors and includes a panoramic sunroof. The Jeep Compass Track Edition price in India starts at INR 2,678,200 (ex-showroom).

The SUV comes with a Track Edition badge. It is offered in multiple colours, which include Exotica Red, Brilliant Black, Pearl White, Grigio Magnesio, and Techno Metallic Green. In a press release, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director of Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “With the Compass Track Edition, we’re offering our customers an even more elevated SUV experience that reflects their individuality. Every detail has been carefully designed to create a sense of exclusivity, while staying rooted in Jeep’s DNA of capability,

Jeep Compass Track Edition Specifications and Features

The Jeep Compass Track Edition includes a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 10.25-inch digital TFT cluster. The SUV offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an Alpine sound system, and 8-way electronically adjustable ventilated leather seats with memory function.

It comes with four-channel ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Advanced Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, all-speed traction control, rear seat reminder alert, and Rain Brake Assist. The SUV is powered by a 2.0L MultiJet II Turbo Diesel engine, which delivers 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission, available in 2WD and 4WD drivetrains. TVS RTX 300 Launch Date, Price, Specs & Features – TVS’s New Adventure Bike 2025.

Jeep Compass Track Edition Price in India

Jeep Compass Track Edition is priced in India starting at INR 26,78,200 (ex-showroom) for the Compass Track MT variant. The Jeep Compass Track AT is priced at INR 28,64,200 (ex-showroom), while the Compass Track AT 4X4 comes at INR 30,58,200 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Track Edition Jeep Compass are now open at authorised dealerships across the country.

