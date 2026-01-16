Mumbai, January 16: JSW Motors has officially announced a strategic partnership with Chinese automaker Chery to introduce the Jetour T2 SUV to the Indian market. The move marks a significant expansion of JSW’s automotive footprint, moving beyond its current focus on MG Motor India to tap into the growing demand for rugged, off-road capable vehicles. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the Indian-spec Jetour T2 will be customised for local conditions and is expected to feature a petrol-hybrid powertrain, aligning with the country's push toward electrification.

A Strategic Alliance with Chery

The collaboration between JSW and Chery leverages the strengths of both entities: JSW’s massive industrial infrastructure and local market expertise, and Chery’s advanced vehicle platforms. While Chery does not currently sell cars in India under its own brand, the Jetour T2 - a product of Chery's lifestyle-oriented sub-brand - has gained international acclaim for its "box-on-frame" aesthetic and off-road durability. Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV 7XO Record 93,689 Bookings Worth INR 20,500 Crore on Opening Day.

Under this agreement, JSW is expected to handle the manufacturing and distribution, potentially utilising a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly route to keep the vehicle competitively priced while navigating India’s import duty structures.

Expected Launch Date

The JSW-Jetour T2 hybrid SUV is expected to make its official market debut in India during the third quarter (Q3) of 2026. Industry reports suggest the launch will likely coincide with the festive season, with deliveries expected to begin shortly after its rollout from JSW's new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

Hybrid Power and Rugged Design: Features of Jetour T2 SUV

Unlike many of its competitors that rely solely on internal combustion engines, the Indian Jetour T2 is slated to debut with a hybrid powertrain. This setup is expected to combine a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, providing high torque for off-roading while maintaining the fuel efficiency required for urban commuting.

Visually, the T2 is characterised by its "squarish" silhouette, flared wheel arches, and a rear-mounted spare tyre - design cues that have made the "lifestyle SUV" segment highly popular in India. Inside, the vehicle is expected to offer a premium cabin with large infotainment screens and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), positioning it as a more luxury-oriented alternative to traditional rugged SUVs.

Market Positioning of Jetour T2 and Competition

The entry of the Jetour T2-based SUV will shake up a segment currently dominated by the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming five-door versions of rival off-roaders. By offering a hybrid option, JSW Motors is targeting a niche of "eco-conscious adventurers" who seek the capability of a 4x4 without the high emissions associated with traditional diesel engines.

Industry analysts suggest that the T2 could be priced in the INR 20 lakh to INR 30 lakh range, bridging the gap between mass-market off-roaders and premium luxury SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler. Bajaj Chetak C25 Electric Scooter Debuts at INR 91,399, Delivers 113 Km Range on a Single Charge.

JSW’s Automotive Ambitions

JSW Group, led by Sajjan Jindal, has been aggressively diversifying into the automotive sector. Following its significant stake acquisition in MG Motor India (JSW MG Motor India), the partnership with Chery represents a "multi-brand" strategy. By bringing in diverse platforms like Jetour, JSW aims to capture various segments of the Indian car market, ranging from affordable EVs to high-performance lifestyle vehicles. This strategy mirrors the approach of global conglomerates that manage multiple brands under a single umbrella to maximise market share.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

