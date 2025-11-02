Mumbai, November 2: What makes a car truly unforgettable, its performance, luxury, or the memories it helps create? Jeep’s latest campaign for the 2026 Grand Wagoneer takes this question to a daring new level, embracing humour and sensuality in equal measure. Titled "The Family SUV," the cheeky social-first ad stars comedian Iliza Shlesinger pitching the SUV’s spacious interior as ideal for more than just family road trips. Inspired by Jalopnik’s bold claim that the Grand Wagoneer is "the best car to have sex in," the campaign flips the conventional car commercial on its head.

The long-form video, created by Chicago-based agency Highdive, showcases Shlesinger leading a mock Jeep marketing meeting, where she humorously insists on highlighting the SUV’s "true appeal." The scene unfolds with playful innuendos, emphasising the vehicle’s luxurious space, comfort, and versatility. Jeep’s decision to embrace this risqué tone marks a bold shift from its traditional rugged, family-oriented image, signalling a move toward more culturally daring marketing. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad Goes Viral, Sparks Reactions Online With Her ‘Great Jeans’ AE Campaign (See Pics and Videos).

Jeep’s New Ad for 2026 Grand Wagoneer Calls It 'The Best Car to Have Sex In'

Released exclusively across Jeep’s social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, the ad quickly sparked conversation online for its clever wordplay and tongue-in-cheek humour. Jeep’s Global CMO, Olivier Francois, clarified that the video is not a conventional commercial but a social campaign designed to amplify buzz around the 2026 Grand Wagoneer’s reveal. Pune: Women Use ‘Pichkari’ To Deface ‘Shameful’ Jockey Ad Hoarding in Maharashtra, Video Goes Viral.

The refreshed lineup also features a repositioned price point, starting at under USD 65,000, making it more accessible to mainstream SUV buyers. The inspiration for the campaign came from a 2023 Jalopnik review that described the Grand Wagoneer as "a rolling Ritz-Carlton." With a tagline promising "room for the family or room to make one," Jeep’s daring approach has left the internet talking. The viral ad has gained 3 million views just on YouTube since being posted.

