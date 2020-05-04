Jesse 'JB' Brown: Dream and Execute Your Plan

Jesse 'JB' Brown

Jesse JB Brown is a household name in television and radio industry. Born in Brooklyn and raised by a single parent in NY, is now one of the most influential name in the entertainment industry.

Today I got the chance to interview Jesse and discuss about his career , ups and downs, and how this man survived in this competitive world.

Who is Jesse JB Brown? What is the story behind you?

Basically I work in radio, television industry and apart from this I am also a talent manager and I am the ceo of BAG Management Global.

I was born in Brooklyn and my childhood was not like of any average kid . I was raised by mother and my famil included me , my mother and sister. We had to face a lot of problems but I never give up on myself as I knew from the starting my time will change and I am born for something good . All the hard times motivated me to do better and I guess now I am getting what I deserve.

How it all started for you?

I started my own hip hop and R&B FM station and this how I started working. I was managing my FM station and was looking after all the contents of my FM radio station at the same time . And this was the turning point for my career after this I never looked back.

Tell us something about your work and how are you coping with your competition?

As I told you earlier I am from entertainment industry and I work in television industry , recently I am part of HustleinBK, a hit series on BET network. Right now my main focus is getting my clients best they can have as I am working as a talent manager and I am working with many Grammy Award-winning, Multi-Platinum producers, Global TV talent & state of the art graphic designers.

And about competition , according to me everyone gets what they deserve , I like to work because this is what I love and there is no competition as everyone is doing there jobs .

What keeps you motivated to work more and more ?

I get motivation from my previous life like when I had nothing . All the bad times my family faced motivates me to work more harder . From the starting I was inspired by Kanye West, Andre 3000, Jay-Z, Warren Buffet, & Wiz Khalifa and many more inspired me to work hard .

What is next for you?

Right now I am happy with everything I am doing like my television shows , my music career and my brand and also I am managing 300 plus billboards through my agency for advertisement and ad campaigns.

I will continue to grow more as a person and will try to expand my region of work and will try to excel in my life .

Any suggestions for our readers ?

Life is all about getting better day by day . Work hard so that you can get whatever you want to get or achieve in your life and most importantly there are no shortcuts for success so keep on hustling .