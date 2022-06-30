Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the new Brezza today in India starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Brezza comes with a host of upgrades such as an enhanced SUV stance, raised front hood, skid plates, new dual-LED projector headlamps with crystal block DRLs, unique rear signature LED tail lamps and new precision-cut alloy wheels with bold geometric design and more. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Under the hood, the sub-compact Brezza SUV gets a 1.5-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine that produces 103 bhp of power and 136 Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed automatic and 5-speed manual transmission.

Celebrating the launch of the Hot And Techy Brezza. The City-Bred SUV is here and ready to impress. Bookings Open: https://t.co/KgnhbYfh8F#BookingsOpen #HotAndTechyBrezza #AllNewBrezza pic.twitter.com/CjBYVfufoy — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) June 30, 2022

The all-new Brezza comes in 6 single-tone colour options and 3 trendy dual-tone colours. It will be offered in six variants - Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi Dual Tone, Zxi+ and Zxi+ Dual Tone.

On the inside, the new Brezza comes loaded with dual-tone black and new rich brown interiors, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, Arkamys-tuned sound system, wireless charging dock with LED indicator, and colour head-up display. For safety, it gets a 360-view camera, six airbags, ESP, reverse parking sensors, a high-end alert system, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2022 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).