New Delhi, January 30 : Toyota India has launched the CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV to expand its lineup and offer cleaner vehicle options to the Indian car buyers.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has been launched in the Indian car market in two variants, namely - S and G. Let’s take a brief look at the model to know all the important details. Toyota Innova Crysta Returns With a Refresh; Find Specs, Features and Updates Here.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG – Specs, Features and Price Details :

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG gets is powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine that is capable of generating 99 BHP of max power along with 136 Nm of peak torque when running on petrol, while the figures drop to 87 BHP and 121.5 Nm when running on the lighter and cleaner CNG fuel. The engine gets paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. This same engine also does the duty under the hood of its twin from Maruti Suzuki, the Grand Vitara S-CNG. Both the cars offer the same claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

The Hyryder CNG comes with a fairly long features list that include LED headlamps, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-airbags, cruise control, automatic climate control and much more. BMW X6 Luxury SUV Gets Silently Discontinued; Delisted From Company's India Website.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in India in September 2022 and it has the same underpinnings as that of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, as both are essentially the same SUV. The Hyryder also comes endowed with a mild-hybrid and a strong-hybrid powertrain options to choose from as well. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG’s S variant is priced at Rs 13.23 lakh, while the G variant is tagged at Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

