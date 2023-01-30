New Delhi, January 30 : Maruti Suzuki being the top car maker in India is planning big on its future car lineup strategy, and as electric vehicles (EVs) are a huge part of the near future mobility system, the Indo-Japanese auto major certainly has grand plans. It has now come to light that the newly unveiled Fronx is also going get its EV avatar.

Maruti Suzuki might be tad late in the EV manufacturing race in India, but it has got the right start. Apart from the eVX concept, Maruti Suzuki’s Japanese parent company Suzuki Motor corporation is also planning on a slew of other EV models, and one of these is the Fronx EV. Keep reading to know more. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched in India; Know All Specs, Features and Price Details.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV – Details :

Maruti had hinted that its Fronx’s EV version will be put to the anvil for the near future, and now a teaser image has emerged that shows that the Fronx EV is actually in the works. Nevertheless, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is not expected to launch before 2025, which is the year when the company is actually going to EV in India. It very well seems that 2025 will not witness just one EV from Maruti Suzuki, but may be a host of EVs.

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet. Essentially, Suzuki has previewed the silhouettes of its upcoming 6 all-new electric vehicles, all of which will hit the global markets by 2030. One of these looks like the Fronx compact crossover SUV, which corelates with Maruti’s hint of the Fronx EV. BMW X6 Luxury SUV Gets Silently Discontinued; Delisted From Company's India Website.

As of now, no details are available about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV. However, it can be safely said that it will retain most of the exterior design elements, cabin and features of the ICE version of the Fronx.

Also, as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV will be a potent rival of the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, its power figures and drive range should be similar. Before the Fronx EV, the eVX EV SUV concept based model would launch as the first EV from the house of the Indo-Japanese car major. The Maruti Suzuki eVX based SUV is likely to be a premium vehicle to be pitched against the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

