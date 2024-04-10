New Delhi, April 10: Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 was teased yesterday by Jeep India on social media platform confirming the immediate launch. The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle has been launched with a unique black theme on the interior and exterior sides. The new Jeep Compass will be limited in numbers and offer a visual treat to those who prefer an all-black theme in a car.

Besides looks, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 adds more to the company's existing SUV range with premium features and thrilling new looks. The new Jeep Compass limited edition model is launched with standard, safety and connectivity features and offers three distinct colour options - Red, Black and White. Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV eVX Launch Delayed Due to Software Issues and Company Trying Multiple Battery Supply: Report.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 SUV Engine, Transmission and Design

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the new Night Eagle SUV 2024 is launched with a 2.0-litre MultiJet Turbo Diesel engine paired with two Forward Wheel-Drive (FWD) transmission options: a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission. According to other reports, the engine can generate a maximum of 168bhp power and 350Nm torque. Adding to the performance, the new Jeep Compass 2024 special edition has many features and amenities for the driver and passengers.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 SUV Features

The customers get all the standard features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, which is reportedly complemented by a 7-inch MID with analogue dials. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 has features like a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging support, push-button start or stop capability, rear and front dashcams, an air purifier, and a rear entertainment screen. It also offers a multi-functional and feature-packed steering wheel for adding comfort and increasing the driving experience. Hyundai IONIQ 5 Update 2024: Hyundai Launches New ‘Titan Grey’ Colour to Its Flagship All-Electric SUV Model for Indian Market.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 Price in India and Booking

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 price in India starts at Rs 25.04 lakh. The Jeep Compass range price in India starts at Rs 20.69 with the Sports model. Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition booking starts at the official Jeep India website or the Jeep dealerships.

