Mumbai, February 11: JSW MG Motor India is set to launch its latest flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, tomorrow, marking a significant update to the brand’s premium portfolio. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the Majestor arrives as a more sophisticated derivative of the MG Gloster, featuring a bolder design language and a more commanding road presence. The vehicle incorporates a massive chrome grille, squared-off edges, and all-LED lighting to distinguish itself as a luxury contender in the full-size SUV segment.

The upcoming launch focuses on providing a comprehensive upgrade in terms of cabin experience and technological integration. Moving beyond its predecessor, the MG Majestor is designed with a premium interior layout featuring a wide touchscreen display, a digital instrument cluster, and high-quality soft-touch materials. With three rows of seating and a focus on creature comforts like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, the SUV aims to set a new benchmark for MG’s "premium" identity in the Indian market. Tata Sierra Bookings Surpass 1 Lakh Milestone in India; Tata Motors To Ramp Up Production To Meet Surging Demand.

MG Majestor Specifications and Features

The MG Majestor is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, available in both single-turbo and twin-turbo configurations. This powertrain will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard, with the twin-turbo variant likely to offer a 4x4 drivetrain for off-road enthusiasts. On the performance front, the SUV retains its rugged body-on-frame construction, supported by dual-tone alloy wheels and a beefy suspension setup suitable for diverse Indian terrains.

Technological advancements remain a core focus, with the Majestor featuring an updated suite of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The feature list includes a wide infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, e-SIM-based connected car technology, and multi-zone climate control. Safety is further bolstered by an India-made Bosch 9.3MP ABS system, multiple airbags, and remote access functions through the MG i-Smart app. Tata Motors and Stellantis Sign MoU To Expand Global Manufacturing and Engineering Collaboration.

MG Majestor Price in India

The new MG Majestor is expected to be priced in India between INR 40 lakh and INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioning the vehicle in this bracket allows JSW MG Motor India to compete directly with the Toyota Fortuner and the Jeep Meridian. Final variant-wise pricing and official delivery schedules are expected to be announced during the launch event tomorrow.

