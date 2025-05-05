Volkswagen Golf GTI launch is expected soon in India. VW Golf GTI pre-booking has started in India. To pre-book, visit www.volkswagen.co.in. Take the 5-question GTI quiz and answer at least four correct answers to qualify and then unlock the pre-booking option for the VW Golf GTI. Interested cutomers can pay INR 2,65,370 to prebook Volkswagen Golf GTI with 15 minutes to complete the payment process. Successful pre-bookings will give customers a chance to join the exclusive GTI reserve list for ownership. The upcoming Golf GTI will feature a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine that produces 265 PS and 370Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The expected price of the Golf GTI is around INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Windsor EV Pro Launch in India on May 6, Will Feature Autonomous Level-2 ADAS; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Pre-Booking Now Open in India

How to prove you're GTI ready? ✅ Take the quiz. ✅ Test your GTI readiness. ✅ Fill in your details. ✅ Secure your pre-booking. Ready to be one of the chosen few? Pre-booking begins at 2:00 PM today#GolfGTI #VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/s52NWXHMaG — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) May 5, 2025

