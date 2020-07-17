As our society struggles to re-open during the global COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that we all do our part to stay safe and flatten the curve. Still, it can be difficult to prioritize finding masks, gloves, and sanitizer during national shortages—especially when there’s so much else in our day-to-day lives keeping us busy. Enter Model Citizen—bringing personal protective equipment right to your doorstep.

Model Citizen is an affordable and convenient subscription box service that delivers high quality masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer directly to your door each month. The box contains enough PPE (an acronym for personal protective equipment) to last one person a whole month! As well as delivering PPE, Model Citizen upholds a one for one donation policy. For each mask sold, one is donated to the people who need them most.

The Model Citizen Story:

As a filmmaker by trade, our co-founder and CEO, Sam Gostnell, was struck by how diligently the staff at several local nursing homes worked to keep their beloved residents happy and safe while he was on-site producing a commercial for a long-term care provider. At each and every home, he was reminded that all of our community members—especially those who are most vulnerable—deserve our care and protection.

After the pandemic began to take hold of our country, and while staying in touch with the management team, Sam realized that if it was this difficult for healthcare providers to receive the desperately needed masks, gloves, and other PPE through their existing supply chains during the COVID-19 emergency, it must be nigh on impossible for the average citizen to find consumer-grade protection.

“The experience made me realize that getting masks into the hands of as many people as possible was imperative, and that’s how Model Citizen was born,” Sam tells us.

After presenting the idea to his longtime friend and business partner, Gabe Padilla, Model Citizen began to take form as a joint venture between the two with the intention of slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the United States by making affordable PPE accessible to everyone. The company also matches mask purchases with an equal donation of masks to local and national organizations who distribute them to communities in need.

“Not only does Model Citizen allow everyday citizens to access PPE in a convenient and reliable way, we as a company also take pride in the fact that for every mask purchased by our customers, we donate a mask to those in need,” says Gabe Padilla, co-founder of Model Citizen.

“As society reopens, we've got you covered. But we also want to make sure our most vulnerable populations are taken care of as well. You buy a mask, we give a mask.”

https://www.modelcitizenbox.com