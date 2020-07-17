Callie Landis, Founder of Lancaster Placenta Co., an expert in placenta encapsulation+training and herbal remedies is helping women thrive post-baby. Her products offer a natural, safe, and affordable way to combat very common postpartum issues including; baby blues, postpartum depression+anxiety, anemia, excess baby weight, low milk supply, lack of milk, lack of energy, fatigue, night sweats, hair loss, mental fog, out of balance hormones, and slow bonding with their babies. The launch of Callie’s new herbal tinctures also assist moms with kids at any age with energy, mood, and milk supply. What makes her product better than others? Better pricing, more products through the evolution of the pregnancy to motherhood process, with placenta casts, prints on canvas, and even placenta balm!

As a placenta encapsulation trainer and business coach (she has four certifications!), her turn around time is faster and models healthcare standards strictly following USDA safety and sanitation protocols.

Callie’s story began with her struggles with common postpartum issues after having her first baby. She was shocked to find a lack of information and natural solutions to relieve the stress, anxiety, fatigue + depression she was feeling and wanted to fill the niche for new moms to bounce back quickly to pre-pregnancy state—mentally, emotionally, and physically. She found the answer in her own placenta— and began the encapsulation process personally. The results were pleasantly surprising — a natural, safe solution to getting back on her feet faster and nourishing her depleted postpartum body, not having to turn to drugs with harsh and unsafe side effects.

Now a mom of three, Callie says, "Placenta encapsulation is unique because it’s unlike any product you can buy on the market. There isn't a single drug or supplement on the market that comes close to how bioavailable and perfectly made for your body placenta pills are. Women feel a natural support, not experiencing highs or lows, or a multitude of side effects like with synthetic drugs. Biotech companies know the power of the placenta and refer to it as ‘priceless’. They're currently using donated placentas from women to develop cancer vaccines and cures, as well as immunotherapies for immune compromised individuals as well as to increase life span.”

Callie’s encapsulation package costs $279 which offers incredible value to new moms with items included in the package such as a placenta print and cord keepsake.

More about Callie Landis

Prior to finding her passion for the birth industry, Callie worked in finance, sales, and marketing. Her enthusiasm for connecting and encouraging others helped shape her concept of a placenta encapsulation service that would empower new moms and make them feel capable and encouraged in their new role postpartum. While pregnant with her first child, Callie pored over the many decisions that women and their partners are faced with. She added encapsulation to the list of products, supplements, and birth techniques to educate herself on, but found it difficult and time consuming to sort through the information she found online. She opted not to have her placenta encapsulated after the birth of her first baby. When she became pregnant with her second baby, the experience for her was a night and day difference in her postpartum recovery. This experience eventually led Callie to create the concept for Lancaster Placenta Co. She envisioned a company that provided women with safe, professional and trusted services for their placenta along with the education and customer service they deserved at an affordable price. Shortly after receiving her training and certifications, Lancaster Placenta Co. has quickly become the most trusted name in placenta services in southeast Pennsylvania. Since its birth in 2017, Lancaster Placenta Co. has serviced over 600 placentas and greatly expanded to serve women nationwide with more products and options. Callie’s dedication to providing postpartum women with the safest and most professional placenta services has and always be a core part of her mission in serving women.