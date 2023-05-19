London, May 19 : Rolls-Royce today announced that it has successfully completed the first tests of its UltraFan technology demonstrator at its facility in Derby, UK. The first tests were conducted using 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

This is a historic moment for Rolls-Royce - it is the first time in 54 years that the aero-engine manufacturer has tested a brand-new engine architecture and is proof of what can be achieved when industry and Governments work together. Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Makes Its Global Debut Armed With New Powerful Powertrain and Eye-Catching Styling.

Confirming the capability of the suite of technologies incorporated in the demonstrator is a big step towards improving the efficiency of current and future aero-engines. UltraFandelivers a 10 per cent efficiency improvement over the Trent XWB, which is already the world's most efficient large aero engine in service. Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 Launched in India With ADAS Tech Tech, New Features and Updated Powertrain; Checkout Price and All Key Details.

In the nearer term, there are options to transfer technologies from the UltraFan development programme to current Trent engines, providing our customers with even greater availability, reliability and efficiency.

