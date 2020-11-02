Chennai, Nov 2: Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Monday said that it closed last month with a total sales of 394,724 units, logging a growth of 22 per cent.

In a statement, the company said that it sold 394,724 units (382,121 two-wheelers, and 12,603 three-wheelers) in October 2020, up from 323,368 units (308,161 two-wheelers, 15,207 three-wheelers) sold in October 2019.

The company's total exports grew by 33 per cent -- 92,520 units in October 2020 as against 69,339 units in October 2019.

Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46 per cent -- 80,741 units in October 2020 as against 55,477 units in October 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).