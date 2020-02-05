Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan Allspace, T-ROC Officially Showcased at Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen Taigun Unveiled (Photo Credits: Volkswagen)

Greater Noida, Feb 5: German automaker Volkswagen on Wednesday commenced pre-booking for two upcoming SUVs which it plans to launch in the first half of the year. The company, which is looking to launch four sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country over the next two years, started pre-bookings for Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc. Auto Expo 2020: GWM Commits USD 1 Billion Investment in India; Haval Concept H, Vision 2025 Electric SUVs Revealed.

Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seater SUV powered by a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed gear box. The model comes with a large boot space that fits every kind of luggage.

Five seater, T-Roc comes with Coupe style and seven-speed petrol powertrain. It comes with standard equipment that is part of the brand's global SUV portfolio – sun roof, six-airbags, ABS, among others. The company also showcased its Taigun SUV, which is the first product built on MQB AO IN platform under Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project. Auto Expo 2020: Tata HBX Concept, Sierra Electric, Harrier & Hexa Safari Edition Showcased at Delhi Motor Show.

"With the India premiere of VW's SUV family, the brand is showcasing its clear direction and focus for the Indian market," VW Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp told reporters at the sidelines of Auto Expo here. Auto Expo 2020: Renault Triber AMT Version Unveiled, Renault's First EV Coming in Next 2 Years.

The company's SUV range over the next two years will cater to every customer segment, he added. "We will be launching the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in first half of 2020, giving customers a plethora of options from brand Volkswagen," Knapp said.