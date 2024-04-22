New Delhi, April 22: Volkswagen has launched two new models, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and the Volkswagen GT Plus Sports, in India. These new models have been introduced at different prices and specifications. The Volkswagen Taigun GT Line price in India starts at Rs 14.08 lakh, and the Volkswagen GT Plus Sports price in India starts at Rs 18.54 lakh. The new Volkswagen GT models offer performance, safety, and looks.

According to the official website of Volkswagen India, the new Volkswagen GT Plus Sports has a comfortable and luxurious interior and comes with iconic GT badging on the exterior. Inside, the car offers dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery with Wild Cherry Red stitching. It also provides Laser Beam Ambient lighting in the interior for a "captivating glow". Outside, it has an elevated bonnet, signature LED tail lamps, GT red brake callipers, and stylish black chrome elements on the body. Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched in India With 2.8-Litre Diesel Engine; Check Transmission, Features and Other Specifications.

Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sports Launched in India:

Introducing Taigun GT Line & Taigun GT Plus Sport, our most attractive roaming packages with Sporty black interior & exteriors, R17 alloy wheels, 6 airbags, darkened LED headlamps with DRLs & more. Book a test drive today:https://t.co/7juhjQkiFC#TaigunSport #VolkswagenIndia pic.twitter.com/W0HFTEzabO — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 22, 2024

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line is introduced with a black finish starting from the front fascia and reaching to the roof rails, badges, and spoilers. The Taigun GT Line interior is also introduced in black along with grey-coloured stitching on the car's doors, front armrest in the centre, seat covers, and steering wheel.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport Engine, Transmission and Other Details

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sports offers a "revolutionary" 1.5-litre TSI engine with active cylinder management technology. The engine of Taigun GT Plus Sports is paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission. According to a report by Autocar India, the new GT Plus Sports model is available in 150hp and has top-spec Taigun GT Plus Chrome-like features. Mahindra XUV3XO To Launch on April 29; Know About Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV From Mahindra

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line Engine, Transmission and Other Details

The new Volkswagen Taigun GT Line comes with a "feisty" 1.0-litre TSI engine that is said to deliver instant power with minimum consumption. According to Autocar India, the engine can generate a maximum of 115hp. The engine of the Taigun GT Line will be mated with a six-speed manual and a six-speed "torque converter" automatic transmission.

