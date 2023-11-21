New Delhi, November 21: Volkswagen India launched its new Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition and Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition today. The Taigun Sound Edition and Virtus Sound Edition models come with new improvements in the interior and exterior. They are also available in multiple colours to choose from. The new Sound Edition cars, designed for music lovers, feature the latest subwoofers, amplifiers, and a tuned audio system that offers the best acoustic music experience.

The new Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. According to the Volkswagen India website, the new cars are designed for an "ideal music experience" and have everything a "music lover and driving enthusiast" craves. The vehicle would launch with a "Sound Edition" badge and unique equalizer graphics in India. Volkswagen Recalls Over 23,000 Electric Vehicles in US Due to Flammable Interior Materials.

Volkswagen Launched Its Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition Cars:

Enjoy an on-the-go music experience like no other. Introducing Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition with Sub-woofer & Amplifier, C-pillar graphics, and Sound badging. To know more - https://t.co/gVeewPddIX#Volkswagen #Taigun #Virtus #SoundEdition pic.twitter.com/fBzajiEAGz — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) November 21, 2023

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition Specifications, Features and Price:

The new Virtus Sound Edition from Volkswagen launched with C-pillar Graphics and Sound Edition badge that separates the car. The company offers twin-front electric seats for both the driver and passenger. The car has a Turbo-charged TSI engine that delivers maximum power and minimum consumption, providing better efficiency. Volkswagen's new car achieved a 5-star Global NCAP updated rating for adult and child occupants. The new Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition is launched in India at Rs 15,51,900. (ex-showroom). The car is available in Carbon Steel Grey, Lava Blue, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red.

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition Specifications, Features and Price:

The Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition also offers C-pillar graphics, a Sound Edition badge, twin-electric seats, a contrast roof, and an OVRM option that allows the customers to adjust the side view at a glance. The car is powered by the same Turbo-charged TSI engine that offers maximum power and minimum consumption, which provides greater efficiency. The Taigun Sound Edition also has a 5-star NCAP rating for the car's adult and child occupants. Volkswagen launched this car at starting price of Rs 16,32,900 (ex-showroom). Kyle Vogt, Co-Founder and CEO of GM Subsidiary Cruise Resigns After California Department of Motor Vehicles Suspends Cruise’s Deployment and Driverless Testing Permits.

According to reports, both cars have two engine options: a three-cylinder Turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine and a four-cylinder 1.5-litre engine turbo-petrol motor. Both the machines offer 113 bhp power with 178Nm torque and 148bhp with 250Nm torque, respectively. The new Volkswagen Sound Edition cars are now available across all the dealerships in India and can be booked online on the official Volkswagen India website.

