WebHi Technology (webhi.com) is a dynamic and innovative company, well equipped to address the wide gamut of web hosting requirements. Its wide array of services include :

Web hosting – cPanel or Plesk managed web hosting.

VPS and dedicated server hosting: Linux VPS Server, Windows VPS Server, SSD dedicated servers.

SSL certificates or Secure Socket Layer - are useful in encrypting and securing exchanges and traffic between two websites. High Security is the prime offering here, regardless of the end-user device which could be a mobile phone, computer, tablet or any other device.

Domain names: registering and transferring domain name including TLD and ccTLD like the registering “.ma” domain names (Maroc).

Expertise in development : Mobile application development in Android & iOS and website development.

WebHi Technology delivers perfection in the quality of its products and services, at unmatched, unbeatable prices globally.

Their packages include: Web Hosting priced at $1.6 / month;

Linux VPS server as low as $2.9 / month;

Windows VPS at $9.9 / month;

Dedicated servers at $49 / month.

SSL Certificates starting from $13 / year.

The WebHi stamp of excellence, guarantees:

Stability and Reliability in its products and services. The use of powerful servers by them ensures the efficacy of their system and completely eliminates any system overload which could impact smooth operations and prove detrimental for work.

High Security. Their infrastructure comes equipped with very advanced DDoS protection that contains many layers of physical and application firewalls. The servers too are highly secure.

Lowest Price on offer – WebHi strives to deliver the maximum value at the lowest &most competitive price worldwide.

Access to professional and prompt technical support – The WebHi Technology team has been lauded for its responsiveness and follow up till successful resolution. The existing ticket system, guarantees complete satisfaction of customer requirements and queries.

If you are looking for excellence in web hosting products and services at the lowest price, WebHi Technology is the perfect choice !

For more information :

https://www.webhi.com

https://www.webhi.com/virtual-server-linux-vps

https://www.webhi.com/dedicated-server

https://www.webhi.com/web-hosting-maroc

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).