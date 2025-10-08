Gold prices surged past the USD 4,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, October 7, as the US government entered its seventh day of a partial shutdown. Gold futures touched USD 4,006 around 11 am ET before briefly dipping below the level and recovering quickly. The precious metal has soared nearly 50% year to date, driven by a weakening US dollar and persistent inflation pressures. According to the CME Group, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty and political gridlock in Washington. The record-breaking rally underscores growing market concerns over fiscal instability and the long-term impact of the ongoing government shutdown. Gold Rate: Yellow Metal Surges to USD 3,689 per Ounce Amid Softer Dollar and Federal Policy Speculation.

Gold Tops USD 4,000 for First Time

BREAKING: Gold price hits new record high of $4000 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Spectator Index ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)