Mumbai, October 22: Gold prices on Wednesday, October 22, witnessed a dip after recording a historic rally earlier this month, as investors booked profits ahead of key US inflation data due later this week. MCX data showed gold futures for December delivery trading at INR 1,28,000 per 10 grams, down INR 271 or 0.21% from the previous close, while silver futures fell to INR 1,50,000 per kilogram. The recent pullback follows gold’s all-time high of USD 4,381.21 per ounce, reflecting market caution ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Global spot gold also traded lower, with investors eyeing potential interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Markets Close Higher; Sensex Ends at 84,426, Nifty at 25,869 As Samvat 2082 Begins.

In India, domestic gold prices continue to find support from festive demand, keeping physical buying robust across metro cities. Reportedly, analysts expect gold to trade within a range of INR 1,25,000 to INR 1,30,000 per 10 grams in the near term, reported India Today. Investors are closely monitoring both the US CPI data and the festive season demand to gauge market direction. Scroll below to check the latest gold prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other metro cities. Gold Rate Today, October 18: Check Gold Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities on Dhanteras 2025.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, October 22 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Mumbai INR 11,969 INR 13,057 Delhi INR 11,984 INR 13,072 Bengaluru INR 11,969 INR 13,057 Chennai INR 12,001 INR 13,092 Jaipur INR 11,984 INR 13,072 Hyderabad INR 11,969 INR 13,057 Patna INR 11,974 INR 13,062 Lucknow INR 11,984 INR 13,072 Ahmedabad INR 11,974 INR 13,062 Kolkata INR 11,969 INR 13,057

Despite the recent correction, experts believe the bullion rally is far from over, supported by ongoing global uncertainties, central bank purchases, and a weaker dollar outlook. Short-term profit booking is natural after record gains, but medium-term prospects for gold and silver remain strong. Domestic festive demand, especially around Dhanteras and Diwali, is likely to keep prices supported, though moderation could follow once the season ends. Traders are closely watching the US CPI data and Fed policy updates, which will guide market sentiment in the coming weeks. Overall, while prices may fluctuate, the underlying demand and safe-haven appeal of precious metals continue to drive the market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns and India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

