Djordje Novakovic has established a niche for himself with the Swiss-based company Iconix Investments and is using his expertise to support other businesses as they expand and become profitable.

Djordje Novakovic, a native of Switzerland, attributes his success to his years of dedication to becoming a specialist in this subject. He has collaborated with all notable figures in France, Switzerland, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.

When discussing the marketing sector, where Djordje has grown his expertise, he shares, "It is no secret that the digital age has created an opportunity for entrepreneurs and companies in the field." For instance, all businesses are increasingly in need of unique and imaginative brand ideas. He collaborates closely with a number of influencers and makes use of them to market his company. But while he talks about it, he says, "It's not an easy process. Instead of just counting one's followers, it is more crucial to think about the audience one has, the ROI of a campaign, and how to maximise it. For a marketing effort to be successful, a lot of work must be done behind the scenes.

Djordje is an ardent investor who has diversified his portfolio. He owns a number of real estate holdings and has made significant investments in the crypto currency market. He preaches to his clients that the greatest method to increase your wealth is to spread your income among a variety of investments.