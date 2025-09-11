Will the Narendra Modi government extend the Income Tax Return filing 2025 date? The question comes as Chartered Accountants across the country are demanding an extension to file ITR for FY 2024-25 as the September 15 deadline draws closer. Taking to social media, several Chartered Accountants raised concerns and demanded an extension to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs). One CA wrote, "The @IncomeTaxIndia Department must act promptly to announce an extension," while a second CA said, "Due Date Extension is necessary for proper filing of ITRs and Tax Audit Reports," A third chartered accountant urged the government to extend the due date of September 15 to file income tax return for the financial year 2024-25. It must be noted that the last date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is September 15. ITR Filing Last Date for 2025: When Is the Last Date To File Income Tax Returns for FY 2024-25? Know the Deadline and Steps To File IT Return and Different ITR Forms.

CA Ramavtar Sharma Demands Extension to File ITR Filing for 2025

The @IncomeTaxIndia Department must act promptly to announce an extension, ideally by today itself, to provide clarity and relief.#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately#extend_ITR_TAR_duedates#Extend_due_date_now Please extend all the due dates once more @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc — Ramavtar Sharma (@ramavtar_rit) September 10, 2025

Due Date Extension Is Necessary for Proper Filing of ITRs, Says Another CA

Due Date Extension is necessary for proper filing of ITRs and Tax Audit Reports @FinMinIndia @IncomeTaxIndia please extend due dates#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates — jayant shah (@CAjayantshah1) September 10, 2025

Will ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Be Extended?

We Professionals Are Humans, Not Horses, Says CA Ankit Kushwaha

We professionals are humans, not horses. Delay in ITR forms & only 15 days gap between ITR (Non-Audit) & Tax Audit deadlines makes quality compliance difficult. Usually this gap is 2 months every year. Such less time affects quality of our work.#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately — CA Ankit Kushwaha (@CA_Ankit_K) September 10, 2025

Kindly Extend ITR Due Date From 15th Sept to 30th Sept, Says CA Ankit Jain

Kindly Extend ITR Due Date From 15th Sept to 30th Sept Kindly Extend Tax Audit Due Date From 30th Sept to 30th Nov #ExtendAuditDueDate #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately@nsitharaman@IncomeTaxIndia — CA Ankit jain (@ca_ankitjain_) September 10, 2025

