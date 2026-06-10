Infosys Share Price Today, June 10, 2026: Infy Stocks Slip 1.6% Post Dividend Record Date

Infosys (NSE: INFY) is trading lower in early afternoon trade, currently at INR 1,161.40, marking a 1.60% decline from its previous close of INR 1,180.30. The stock opened marginally lower at INR 1,160.10 and has since traded in a narrow range, hitting an intraday high of INR 1,166.40 and a low of INR 1,159.10. Volume appears subdued at 913,463 shares, suggesting a lack of strong buying or selling conviction driving the current move. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 10, 2026: Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and Dixon Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (9:29AM, 10 Jun 2026) LTP INR 1,161.40 Open INR 1,160.10 High INR 1,166.40 Low INR 1,159.10 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 913,463 % Chg -1.60%

Today's move places Infosys firmly in the lower half of its 52-week trading range. The stock's 52-week high stands at INR 1,728.00, while its 52-week low is INR 1,089.00. At its current price of INR 1,161.40, Infosys is significantly off its annual peak and is approaching its yearly low, indicating continued pressure over the past year. The current price is approximately 32.8% below its 52-week high, highlighting the extended period of underperformance.

The primary catalyst for today's downward move appears to be the passing of the dividend record date. Today, June 10, 2026, was the record date for Infosys's final dividend of INR 25 per share. This means investors had to purchase shares by yesterday to be eligible for the payout. Often, a stock experiences selling pressure on or immediately after the record date as short-term investors who bought for the dividend exit their positions. Salesforce Layoffs Continue: Marc Benioff-Led Cloud Giant Cuts Jobs Across Agentforce and Mulesoft Divisions Amid Strategic AI Pivot.

Adding to the cautious sentiment, Infosys recently announced the deferment of online hiring examinations and in-person evaluations for over 20,000 job applicants for specialist programmer and digital systems engineer roles. The company cited detected instances of impersonation and malpractice during its recruitment process as the reason for this decision, prompting a strengthening of its safeguards. While not directly impacting financials, this news could weigh on investor sentiment regarding operational oversight and talent acquisition efficiency.

Broader market conditions in the Indian IT sector also contribute to the pressure. While some reports note a rebound in IT stocks, including Infosys, following an earlier sell-off driven by AI advancements, with investors seeing value in the sector's adaptability, other analyses indicate ongoing challenges. The Nifty IT index itself has experienced recent declines, and Infosys shares have been part of a broader market correction impacting the sector. Despite Infosys's reiterated focus on upskilling its workforce for AI and plans to hire around 20,000 fresh graduates in FY26, these long-term strategic moves may not outweigh immediate market dynamics.

Investors will be closely watching for any signs of a turnaround in the broader IT sector and specific corporate announcements that could provide fresh impetus for Infosys. The stock's proximity to its 52-week low suggests a critical support zone, and a sustained break below this could signal further weakness for the remainder of the session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).