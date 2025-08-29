Mumbai, August 29: Nike, a US-based sportswear brand, is reportedly planning to lay off 1% of its corporate staff. According to a report, Nike layoffs would be a part of the company's CEO Elliot Hill's efforts to realign the team's structure. It is said that the upcoming layoffs would not affect Nike's Converse and EMEA business. Nike has previously laid off several workers due to many reasons.

Around May 2025, reports indicated that sportswear brand Nike had cut employees from the technology division as a part of Elliot Hill's turnaround efforts. The upcoming Nike layoffs round is expected to continue the decision of the CEO. At the end of May this year, the company had around 77,800 employees as part of its global workforce of retail and part-time workers. Dream11 Layoffs Coming? Co-Founder Harsh Jain Dismisses Job Cuts After Govt Ban on Real-Money Games Under Online Gaming Bill 2025, Says ‘All the Talent Is Safe’.

Nike Layoffs 2025: Everything to Know About CEO Elliot Hill's Decision

According to a report by CNBC, Nike will cut around 1% of corporate staff. It said the exact number of employees affected by the latest job cuts could not be estimated. Nike is reportedly planning to lay off these employees to change how the teams in the company are structured. That being said, the sportswear giant already has a history of workforce reduction. Last February, the company said it was cutting 1.500 jobs due to restructuring efforts, reducing 2% of the workforce. TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

The report highlighted that former Nike CEO John Donahoe had changed the business segmentation. He divided the business into men's, women's, and kids' as part of a broader effort to develop its lifestyle business. Nike said in an interview that, based on its Q4 earnings, it was in the middle of realignment. Further, it said the new formation would put sports and sports culture back at the centre. The company said it would connect with athletes and consumers more deeply.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).