CUET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slips Released at cuet.nta.nic.in

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the Advance Exam City Intimation Slips for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 on Wednesday, April 29. The release provides hundreds of thousands of undergraduate aspirants with the location of their assigned examination cities ahead of the national-level entrance test. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, across various centres in India and international locations.

Accessing the CUET UG 2026 Intimation Slip

Candidates can now access their city details by logging into the official NTA portals at nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. To download the document, students must use their application number and password. Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 Out at mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com; Know Steps To Check Class 12 Scores.

The NTA emphasised that this document is exclusively an "Advance City Intimation" and does not serve as the formal Admit Card. The slip is intended to help candidates make necessary travel and lodging arrangements by providing the city name and the subject-wise exam schedule. The official admit cards, which contain specific venue addresses and roll numbers, will be issued separately in the coming days.

Verification and Security Protocols

The agency has introduced specific instructions for candidates regarding identity verification. According to the public notice, students whose live photographs did not match their government identification records during the application process - or those who registered using non-Aadhaar identity documents - must take extra precautions. These candidates are required to carry an original certificate, duly signed or attested by a competent authority, for physical verification at the examination centre. Failure to provide proper documentation may result in a denial of entry.

Strict Adherence to Schedule

The NTA has maintained a firm stance on the examination timetable. Candidates are required to appear only on the specific date and shift allotted to them. The agency stated that no requests for changes to the exam date, shift, or center will be entertained under any circumstances. "Entry will not be allowed at any centre on dates or timings other than those mentioned on the admit card," the notice read, urging students to verify their specific timings once the final admit cards are released. CISCE Results 2026 Date and Time: When and Where To Check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Scores Online.

Steps To Download the CUET UG 2026 City Slip

Visit the official CUET portal at cuet.nta.nic.in or the NTA website.

Select the link titled "CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip" on the homepage.

Enter the required application number, password, and the displayed security pin.

View the slip on the screen, download the PDF, and secure a printed copy for reference.

CUET (UG) serves as the centralised gateway for admissions into all Central Universities and several other participating state, private, and deemed universities across India. The 2026 cycle continues the trend of a multi-day, multi-shift window to accommodate a diverse range of subject combinations chosen by students. With the city information now public, the NTA is expected to release the phase-wise admit cards approximately three to four days before the commencement of each specific exam date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).