Reliance Industries Stock Update: Share Price Dips on Dividend Deadline, O2C Concerns

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) is trading with a negative bias in Thursday's intraday session, with its share price currently at INR 1,306.30. The heavyweight stock opened marginally lower at INR 1,301.00 against its previous close of INR 1,313.20. While it touched an intraday high of INR 1,309.60, it has largely remained under pressure, registering a low of INR 1,300.10. The stock is down 0.53% for the session, with trading volumes picking up, currently standing at 2,912,624 shares changing hands, suggesting active participation in today's decline.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:50AM, 04 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,306.30 Open ₹1,301.00 High ₹1,309.60 Low ₹1,300.10 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 2,912,624 % Chg -0.53%

52-Week Context

Information regarding Reliance Industries' 52-week high and low is not available at this moment. This absence means a direct comparison to its annual trading range for today's movement cannot be accurately assessed. However, the stock has reportedly seen a short-term decline, with a 17% drop year-to-date in 2026. TCS Share Price Today, June 4: Stock Opens in Green After Worst Single-Day Decline in Years.

Reliance Industries' Share Latest Developments

The current downward movement in Reliance Industries' shares appears to be influenced by a combination of factors, including the upcoming dividend record date and lingering concerns from its recent quarterly performance. Today, June 4, marks the last day for investors to purchase shares to be eligible for the final dividend of INR 6 per share for the financial year ended March 2026, with June 5 set as the record date. Such deadlines often precede some selling pressure or profit booking as investors exit positions after ensuring dividend eligibility.

Adding to the sentiment, India's refined petroleum product exports recorded a four-year low in May, partly due to planned maintenance at Reliance Industries' significant Jamnagar refining complex. This development could be weighing on the outlook for the company's Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment, which has faced headwinds recently. Earlier, Reliance Industries' Q4 FY26 results, announced on April 27, 2026, showed a 12.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit, falling short of market expectations. The O2C segment witnessed a decline, and retail growth was modest, leading brokerages like Nuvama and Motilal Oswal to trim future earnings expectations despite maintaining 'Buy' ratings. Analysts from Univest had also predicted a "bearish to sideways" movement for Reliance Industries on June 4, noting the stock was consolidating in a tight range as the market awaited catalysts. Trent Limited Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Adjusts Post Bonus Issue.

Furthermore, company executives are scheduled to participate in institutional investor meetings, including the Citi India Conference 2026 on June 5. While these engagements involve no disclosure of unpublished price-sensitive information, the interactions can shape investor perceptions. On a positive note, Reliance's subsidiary, Model Economic Township, recently signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Haryana Government, hinting at future growth avenues.

For the remainder of the session, traders will likely watch for further consolidation around the INR 1,300 level. Any significant market-wide cues or fresh news flow concerning its core businesses, especially the O2C segment's refining margins or any updates on the new energy and digital ventures, could dictate the stock's trajectory.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).